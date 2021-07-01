South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,229. South State has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

