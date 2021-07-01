Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 18,581 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,034.12.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.