SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $64.91 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52.

