Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

