Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 269.9% from the May 31st total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

