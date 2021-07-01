Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 105,140 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

WORK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 378,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,144. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

