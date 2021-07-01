Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $10,030,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,955. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

