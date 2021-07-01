Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $6.81 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSR. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,985. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

