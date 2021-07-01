Spring Creek Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Gores Holdings V worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $20,800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 14.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,942,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 249,300 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth $15,394,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $10,400,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $10,370,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

