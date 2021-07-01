Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWAA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

