Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKIC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

