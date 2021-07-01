Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $24.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SFM stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 120,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,720. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

