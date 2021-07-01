SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

