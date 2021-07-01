SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

