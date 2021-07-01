SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $369.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 150.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

