SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Dawson James started coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 12,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,001. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

