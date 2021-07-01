SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 71.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

