SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,796 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

