STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,174,700.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

STAA stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

