STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $133.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $133.77 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.43 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

