Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 349.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,667 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 66.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STND remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

