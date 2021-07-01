Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 4,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

