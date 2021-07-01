Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 4,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

