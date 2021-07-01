Starbase (STAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,289.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Starbase has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $2.20 million and $52,289.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.15 or 0.00692806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,312% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.