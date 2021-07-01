Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $27.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.