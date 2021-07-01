Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MITO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 306,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,852. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

