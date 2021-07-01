Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 12 month low of $90.58 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

