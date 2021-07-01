Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $714.42 million, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

