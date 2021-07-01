stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

