Stifel Financial Corp Has $24.85 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,085,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

