Stifel Financial Corp Has $26.41 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Thor Industries worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

