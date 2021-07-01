Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 531.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

