Stifel Firstegy Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) to Hold

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.88.

TSE PSK opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.75.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

