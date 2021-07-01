Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$64.50

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

