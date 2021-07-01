Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$5.25

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

