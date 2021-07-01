Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kellogg Put Options (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,513 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 994% compared to the typical daily volume of 504 put options.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

