Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,624. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32.

