Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.