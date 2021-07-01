Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.30 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.20. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.