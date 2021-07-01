Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Target by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Target by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Target by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,649. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

