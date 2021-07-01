Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,764. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

