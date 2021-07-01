StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $479,835.76 and $16.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 189.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,594,893,769 coins and its circulating supply is 17,181,699,415 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.