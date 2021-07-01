Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 375.0% in June

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE:MSC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.95. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

