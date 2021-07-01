Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $68.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

