Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.74% of Sun Life Financial worth $809,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 747,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,620. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

