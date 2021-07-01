Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 643,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

