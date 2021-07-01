Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Swipe has a market capitalization of $181.39 million and $125.44 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00005682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00712464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,729.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

