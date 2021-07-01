Symetra Investment Management Co Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symetra Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 82.1% of Symetra Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $223.67. 72,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $156.61 and a twelve month high of $223.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

