Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 97.6% in June

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.
About Syrah Resources
