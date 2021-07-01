Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 97.6% in June

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.