T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

