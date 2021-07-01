Tael Market Capitalization Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $6.32, $45.75 and $18.11.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00715249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.60 or 0.07862138 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $119.16, $7.20, $13.96, $10.00, $62.56, $45.75, $4.92, $6.32, $24.72, $18.11 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

